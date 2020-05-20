Tanker spills farm food product across highway in Green Co.

A tanker truck from Illinois transporting a farm food product spilled its contents on a long stretch of County Highway S. in Green County Wednesday afternoon.

The Green County Highway Department tells NBC15 News that crews spent a significant amount of time cleaning up the spill with sweepers.

The Green County WI Sheriff's Office originally posted to social media saying that a "butter-like" substance spilled from a truck and created very hazardous driving conditions in spots.

As of 4 p.m., road conditions seemed to have returned to normal, authorities say.