Target raises its base pay to $15/hour

Many Target employees will soon see their paychecks getting fatter. On Wednesday, the department store chain announced it will permanently raise its base pay to $15/hour for its employees in the U.S.

The department chain is also saying thanks to its hourly store and distribution center workers by way of a one-time $200 bonus. That's on top of bonuses paid in April.

“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation Brian Cornell said.

The $15/hour starting wage has been in the works since target announced the initiative in September 2017. It started by raising its base pay to $11/hour at that time and to $13/hour last June.