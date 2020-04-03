Target to limit number of customers in stores, give employees masks

Target has become the latest retailer to increase the safety precautions it takes to protect its employees and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The department store announced Tuesday it would start capping the number of customers who would be allowed into its stores at any given time. They plan to set up designated waiting areas inside and outside the stores, with markers to help with social distancing, for when too many customers have arrived.

The company also plans to start handing out masks and gloves to team members in its stores and distribution centers at the beginning of every shift. Workers will be "strongly encouraged" to wear them and the new measures come on top of their enhanced cleaning routines, recently installed partitions, and other changes.

Target also said it would be able to provide two million more KN95 masks on top of the ones it previously donated to medical providers.