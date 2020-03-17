Target to reserve first hour of Wed. shopping to seniors and disabled customers, close earlier

Retail giant Target is changing its hours to help protect its customers from the spread of coronavirus and setting aside the first hour of each Wednesday to protect its most vulnerable ones.

The company announced on its website that it would start closing all of its stores at 9 p.m. starting March 18 to give workers more time to clean and restock shelves. It has also increased the number of people who will be working so they have more hands for “more rigorous routines,” which includes cleaning check lanes and touchscreens every half hour.

Additionally, starting Wednesday, the first hour of Wednesday shopping will be reserved for the elderly and people with underlying health concerns, the statement said. The retailer is asking everyone else to plan their shopping trips to avoid this period.

During that time, its item limits will remain in effect on select products to make sure there is enough supply to accommodate everyone.

For those who do not want to go into the store, Target points out other ways to make purchases, including: Drive Up, where an employee brings items out to the customer’s care; Shipt, where another shopper drops off items at your doorstep; or Target.com, where orders will be shipped straight to customers’ homes.

On Monday, Dollar General said it planned to dedicate its first hour of each business day to elderly and people with medical conditions as well. The discount chain also announced it would close earlier every night to clean and re-stock shelves.

