Task force created to help Wisconsin families buy and keep their first home

A new task force has been created to help more Wisconsinites capture a piece of the American Dream.

The creation of the task force on Wednesday (Source: WMTV)

State treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced the creation of the state's “Homeowners Task Force” Wednesday.

The goal of the group is to help families buy their first home - and stay in it - by creating partnerships with county treasurers and community leaders to share ideas and prevent foreclosures.

"These treasurers are the financial glue of their communities, and together we have an incredible reach across the state to make a real difference on this issue,” Godlewski says.

The task force also will look at creating a warning system that can spark an early intervention when a homeowner might be at risk of foreclosure.

