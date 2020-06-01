Taste of Madison 2020 canceled, give-back campaign launched

The Taste of Madison has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a give-back campaign is underway.

According to organizers, the decision was made in accordance with the Forward Dane reopening plan for Madison and Dane County. By limiting the number of large public gatherings, organizers hope to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

While many associate the Taste of Madison with some of Madison's finest food dishes and lively musical acts, the event also serves as a fundraiser, so a new give-back campaign will begin.

The two-week Taste of Madison Give-Back Campaign will support Second Harvest Food Bank and Cook it Forward, with 100% of the donations shared evenly between the two organizations. In addition to supporting the community, donors will be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card to a Taste of Madison vendor. The campaign will run from June 1 to 14.

Since its inception, the Taste of Madison has donated over $1,000,000 to local charities. In 2019 alone, the Taste of Madison raised $64,000 for local non-profits and provided more than $7,000,000 direct spending in Dane County.

