Taste of Madison kicks off on Capitol Square

A Labor Day weekend tradition for Madison, the 37th annual Taste of Madison took over Capitol Square.

People eat from the 80+ local vendors at the Taste of Madison.

The free event featured more than 80 restaurants, 20 beverage stands and three concert stages.

But it was more than a fun end-of-summer event. Proceeds earned by volunteers went back to area non-profits.

Event director Lucas Molloy said, “It really shows off what Madison has to offer. When you have 81 unique different restaurants with 300 plus menu items, it puts on display what Madison can do.”

Every year, the event raises about $60,000, according to Molloy. Over the years, the proceeds have added up to more than a million dollars.

Taste of Madison lasts until Sunday evening.