Tavern League of Wisconsin: Bars can "open immediately" after Supreme Court ruling

Shortly after the State Supreme Court blocked the extended 'Safer at Home' order, the Tavern League of Wisconsin posted to social media saying Wisconsin bars can "open immediately."

The powerful trade association also encouraged bar owners to follow Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines as well information on the league's website.

However, soon after the decision was handed down, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a statement declaring health officials would use its own authority to issue an order that implements portions of the now-defunct Safer at Home order. That order does in fact restrict the opening of bars in Dane County.

The Tavern League has yet to respond to NBC15's request for clarification on bars reopening in Dane County.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state Supreme Court struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended the mandate for another month without consulting legislators.

The 4-3 ruling marks a defeat for Evers as Republican legislators, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and with the aid of the conservative-controlled high court, continue to chip away at the Democratic governor’s powers.

Evers issued a stay-at-home order in March that closed schools and nonessential businesses. The closures battered the state economy, but Evers argued they were necessary to slow the virus’ spread. The order was supposed to lift April 24, but Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm, an Evers appointee, extended it to May 26.