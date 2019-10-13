Teal pumpkin project helps make Halloween allergy-friendly

For kids with food allergies, Halloween can be a headache for parents worried about what their child might eat. Kacie Ferguson, a registered dietitian for the Fitchburg Hy-Vee, shares tips on how to make your home allergy-friendly for the holiday.

Teal is the color of food allergy awareness and the teal pumpkin has become a symbol to show your home promotes the inclusion of all trick-or-treaters.

Some common allergies are milk, egg, peanut, tree nuts, soy, wheat, and sesame.

Instead of candies, homeowners can give out items like glow-in-the-dark bracelets or toys such as pencils, crayons, bubblees or stickers.

If you’d still like to pass out candy, some allergy friendly treats include Swedish Fish and Sour Patch Kids.