Team Rubicon ready to respond to damage done by Hurricane Dorian

Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that gives disaster relief, has volunteers ready to spring into action to respond to Hurricane Dorian.

Team Rubicon works with military veterans, who can use their unique skillet to continue giving back to their communities in times of need or crisis. Co-founder and CEO Jake Wood is a graduate of UW-Madison.

"We like to say that veterans are built to serve," said Art delaCruz, COO and President of Team Rubicon. "They joined an all volunteer force, and the government gave them very unique skills and education. Now we can repurpose those skills, again, use that desire to reconnect with community, identity, and purpose, to be able to impact and help people."

DelaCruz said Team Rubicon has responded to almost 400 disasters, but that Hurricane Dorian has its own particular challenges.

"This is a very unique one, particularly for the survivors in the Bahamas, to have a stationary hurricane in that type of area in the duration that they’ve had," he said. "We’re not sure the devastation but we have people en route. For folks across the coast, this is very similar to some of the hurricanes we’ve seen lately."

DelaCruz said there are over 100,000 volunteers across the country ready to help. Currently, delaCruz said they have teams engaged from Florida up to North Carolina.

"These teams are composed of reconnaissance teams that are able to dive into the community and figure out if some of our capabilities, that we can bring to bare, are needed in those communities," he said. "We’ve also got route clearance teams that are there to position in case of wind events, or damage from water, to be able to clear roadways so we can make sure that survivors connect with the emergency services that are available, and we do this in coordination with the local jurisdictions.”

Members of these teams are trained in using equipment to clear roadways, to help make sure the environment is safe, and people can get to where they need to go.