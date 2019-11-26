Tech Tuesday: Being a helpful 'tech caregiver'

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Many millennials are tackling a new holiday trend - taking care of everyone else's tech needs. AT&T's Caleb Drolshagen joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to talk about "tech caregiving" tips.

AT&T has a Cyber Aware Quiz you can take to test your knowledge, and learn how to be safer online. AT&T Cyber Aware is also a central location for resources and insights to help people of all ages learn how to be safer online.

Content includes topics such as:

  • 5 easy tips to protect yourself from fraud

  • How to stop catfishing before they trick you

  • Best practices with passwords and how to make them stronger

  • How to identify if an email is safe, scam or spam

  • How to be a great "tech caregiver"

 