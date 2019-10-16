Tech Tuesday: Halloween safety tips and apps

This week's Tech Tuesday is all about keeping your kids safe on Halloween. AT&T's Caleb Drolshagen joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to share tech tips to help keep tabs on your kids while they are trick-or-treating.

Drolshagen says the following tips are important to implement before children head out the door on Halloween night:

Pre-program ICE into your child's phone: 'In Case of Emergency' numbers should be programmed into your child's speed dial on their cell phone. Important phone numbers include parents' numbers, a neighbor and the police station. Make sure your child knows how to call 911 in case of emergencies.



Make sure you child's phone is fully charged before they leave.



Use the alarm clock on your child's device to give them periodic reminders to text or call home along their route, or to remind them when it's time to head home. Make sure the volume on the device is at its highest.



Create a wireless trick-or-treat neighborhood patrol: Have various parents stationed along your community's trick-or-treat route, and have them text one another when your kids have reached certain points and are heading home.



For kids who don't have phones, consider a wearable, such as the FiLIP -- a wearable phone and locator for kids. The device allows the child to make and receive calls to up to five pre-set contacts, receives one-way text messages, has a built-in smart locator, and lets you create safety zones.

There are also a few safety apps to consider: