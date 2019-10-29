Tech Tuesday: How to protect your smartphone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- AT&T's Caleb Drolshagen joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to share tips on how to make your phone easier to find should it get lost or stolen.
We all know how chaotic things can get as we gear up for the holiday season. The last thing anyone needs is to lose their phone.
There are several ways you can set up your phone now to make it easier to find later.
- Regularly back up all of the information on your phone to the cloud or your computer. That way, if you lose your device you won't lose your information.
- Enable a Find My Phone app: A tracking app uses a phone's GPS, so if you lose your phone, you can log in on another device to see the phone's whereabouts.
- Make sure your phone is auto-locked, and use a strong passcode, or a fingerprint, to unlock it.
- Add contact info on the lock screen. The flip side to locking your phone screen is that if someone finds it, they have no way of reaching you because they can't access your information.
- Save your phone's core info (iPhone: Go to Settings>General>About; Android: Go to Settings>About Phone). If your device is stolen and then found, it can help you identify your device.