MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- September 8th is International Literacy Day. The annual observance recognizes the importance of literacy in the lives of children and adults and encourages people to focus their attention on the classroom, schools and the literacy issues in their community. Caleb Drolshagen from AT&T is in the studio with some apps than can help you turn every day into a literacy day.
Tech Tuesday: International Literacy Day
Posted: Tue 4:40 PM, Sep 03, 2019 |
Updated: Tue 4:40 PM, Sep 03, 2019