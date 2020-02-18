Tech Tuesday: Prolonging battery life

Tuesday is National Battery Day, so in this Tech Tuesday segment AT&T's Caleb Drolshagen has some tips to help juice your battery life and keep that phone charged longer.

Drolshagen's tips include:

1. Be careful with temperature. Extreme temperatures can increase the natural degradation that all batteries suffer over time. Avoid things like leaving your phone in a warm or cold car.

2. Stay up to date with software updates. Most software updates are not just for security but also for battery efficiency and battery management as well.

3. Avoid draining the battery all the way down before re-charging. Lithium-ion batteries work better with shorter charges and discharges. If possible, don't let the battery level dip below 20 percent.

4. If you are storing a phone, it is best to store it with around 50 percent charge. Storing a phone with a full charge is the worst option for the battery.

5. If you need to make a charge last, reduce screen brightness, use headphones instead of the built-in speakers and put your phone in airplane mode when not in use.

6. Keep a battery pack on hand. If the battery isn't working on your phone, nothing is working on your phone. Battery packs provide backup charge and come in a variety of different sizes and power capacities.