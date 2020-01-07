Tech Tuesday: Sticking to your New Year's resolutions

AT&T's Caleb Drolshagen joins NBC15's John Stofflet to talk about gadgets and apps that can help you stick to your New Year's resolutions for 2020.

Gadgets like smartwatches and trackers are great for tracking your heart rate, your workouts, and your activity overall.

Drolshagen said the Beats PowerBeats Pro and the Beats Studio 3 are great headphones that help keep you in the zone, whether you're listening to music or a podcast.

If your resolution involves sticking to a budget, the Mint Personal Finance and Money apps will help you track your spending, your bills, and keep you on budget.

The Fooducate app provides personalized nutrition and ingredient analysis for hundreds of thousands of foods, and healthy recommendations.

If you just need a little motivation, try the Motivation Quotes app. The app offers motivational sayings everyday, and also allows you to set alerts to carry about tasks.