Tech Tuesday: Valentine's Day Apps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- If you are still trying to plan that special night out, or find the perfect gift for your Valentine, the answer might just be on your phone.
AT&T's Caleb Drolshagen joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to talk about a few apps that can help you find creative and thoughtful gifts, and plan your date night.
- Love Cards + helps you create a personal Valentine's card using your own photos! If you're looking for a new way to say "I love you" to those who matter most to you. With this app you can turn your photo into a heartfelt e-card or a lovely collage. After the editing you can save images to your device or instantly share them via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social networks right from the app.
- OpenTable: Your perfect dining experience in just a few taps. Discover great dining experiences and make free restaurant reservations at thousands of restaurants around the world. The perfect app to dine like a pro, find restaurants by location, cuisine and more plus get personalized recommendations based on your preferences. View photos, menus and reviews to guide your picks. Every time you book and dine, you'll earn rewards for future meals.
- Eventbrite: Discover popular and recommended events happening around you. See events that your friends are going to and easily share events with your friends. Find something new to do -- concerts, festivals, classes, conferences, free events, and more -- right in the palm of your hand.
- 1800Flowers: One glance here and you realize there's a lot more to Valentine's Day gifting than just flowers. Yes it's good for flowers … but also so much more. Everything from decadent treats to cuddly plush Valentine's Day bears & other romantic Valentine's Day gifts, with deliver to 195 countries. There's something to make every sweetie smile.