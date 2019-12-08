Former Brewer Ted Simmons to be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Eight-time All-Star catcher Ted Simmons and Pioneers labor leader Marvin Miller have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Modern Baseball Era Committee.

Simmons played 21 seasons with the Cardinals, Brewers and Braves from 1968-88. The switch-hitting catcher compiled a .285 batting average, 2,472 hits, 483 doubles, 248 home runs and 1,389 RBI. He garnered MVP votes seven times in his career and finished among his league’s top 10 players in batting average six times.

Miller was elected as the head of the Major League Baseball Players Association in 1966 and quickly turned the union into a powerhouse. Within a decade, Miller had secured free agency for the players via the arbitration process when Dave McNally and Andy Messersmith played out their contracts following the 1975 season.

Hall of Fame Weekend 2020 will be held July 24-27 in Cooperstown, N.Y., with the Induction Ceremony slated for Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Simmons is living. Miller passed away on Nov. 27, 2012, at the age of 95.

