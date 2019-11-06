Teen ‘Jeopardy!’ champ donates $10,314 of winnings to cancer research in honor of Alex Trebek

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is his hero, so it was a no-brainer for Avi Gupta, this year’s “Jeopardy!” teen tournament champ, to donate part of his winnings to cancer research.

Avi Gupta, the 2019 "Jeopardy Teen Tournament" winner donates $10,314 to the Knight Cancer Institute’s pancreatic cancer research efforts in honor of Alex Trebek. (Source: Jeopardy Productions, Inc. and OHSU)

This week, the 18-year-old Portland native inked a check for $10,314 to the Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute. Gupta pocketed $100,000 for winning the tourney.

“This is in honor of ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek, a man who’s been a role model for me my whole life,” Gupta told KGW. “I hope it makes a difference.”

Trebek is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer while he continues to host his show.

The 314 in Gupta’s donation is significant to him because it’s the first three digits of pi.

“To me, it represents my lifelong love of learning and mathematics that eventually led me to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ and has propelled what I’ve been doing ever since,” Gupta said.

After graduating from high school in June, he’s now studying at Columbia University in New York.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.