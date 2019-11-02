Teen arrested after admitting to stealing vehicle

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for stealing a vehicle on Friday night.

The Middleton Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle theft in the parking lot of Pick ‘N Save at6800 Century Ave. at 7:36 p.m., according to the department.

Seconds later, officers located the vehicle abandoned on a nearby street. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Verona Police Department K-9 unit to begin a search for suspects.

Middleton officers then found a 14-year old boy in the area. He was in possession of the stolen vehicle keys and admitted to the theft, according to the department.

After additional investigation, the boy was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Reception Center for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Middleton Police Department reminds the public to remain diligent with locking motor vehicles and never leave a running vehicle unattended.