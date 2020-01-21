MPD: Teen arrested after asking to borrow ice scraper for stolen SUV

A teenager was arrested Saturday after he asked someone to borrow an ice scraper to clear the windows of a stolen SUV, according to Madison Police.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a person contacted police after noticing a Honda Pilot on Birch Hill Drive with its rear windows open Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived, they said they saw a 15-year-old near a stolen SUV.

DeSpain said officers then saw him ask a homeowner to borrow an ice scraper, and that’s when officers tried to arrest him. The 15-year-old tried to run, but he was eventually arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, says DeSpain.

The teen has been arrested multiple times in the past for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, burglary, and battery, according to DeSpain.