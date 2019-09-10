Teen arrested after firing at car on Madison's North Side

A 17-year-old was arrested after authorities said he fired multiple rounds at a car on Madison's North Side Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Madison Police Department announced Terquil Davis was arrested for reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

According to police department spokesman, Joel DeSpain, Davis was seen firing at the car on the 1700 block of Northport Drive at 11:54 a.m. by a retired Dane County Sheriff's Office detective. The detective chased after Davis and assisted in Davis' arrest.

DeSpain said no one was injured in the incident. Madison Police detectives located the car and discovered two bullet holes. DeSpain said Davis fired at the car after he had an argument with two young men inside the vehicle.