Teen girl, who was doctor-ordered to self-quarantine, purposely coughs on S.C. police officers

A young girl who was ordered by a doctor to self-quarantine, purposely coughed on police officers in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

On April 6, at 7:47 p.m., Rock Hill Police Officers responded to Lige Street Park in reference to numerous females fighting. When officers arrived, they began to separate the females to investigate the incident.

During the investigation, officials say a juvenile female was purposely coughing on and near two Rock Hill Officers.

Later, officers were made aware that a video, recorded by the girl herself, was circulating on social media.

Officials say not only did this video confirm her intent to cough on the officers, but also showed the girl took pleasure and found humor in her actions.

This girl’s social media account also contained an issued written doctor’s order for her to be under self-quarantine.

The exposed officers are now under self-quarantine and monitoring for symptoms.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continued to investigate the incident identifying the 17-year-old girl and charging her with breach of peace high and aggravated.

The girl was arrested on April 8, and petitioned to Family Court. The girl was released to her family under house arrest with voice monitoring at the direction of the department of juvenile justice.

“The safety of our officers is a priority. If someone willingly and deliberately exposes or attempts to expose our officers to the COVID-19 virus, we will fully investigate and bring all the applicable charges. We will take all incidents like this seriously,” Chief Watts stated.