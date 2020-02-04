Teen killed by police outside Wauwatosa mall identified

Relatives and friends have identified the boy who was fatally shot by police in the parking lot of a suburban Milwaukee mall.

Seventeen-year-old Alvin Cole was killed by police following an altercation inside Mayfair Mall.

A mall employee told police he saw a fight between a group of people about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in front of the Sephora store. Security responded and escorted the group from the mall.

Security called Wauwatosa police. At least one person reported seeing a handgun, and when officers arrived, four people ran away. Police followed and say Cole was shot during the pursuit.

