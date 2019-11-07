Teen missing from New Holstein found in Maryland

A 14-year-old girl who disappeared last summer was found in Maryland and has been reunited with her family, the Calumet County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Anne Arundel County police contacted the Calumet County Sheriff's Office on September 30 to say Melissa Estrella Vasguez-Gonzalez was located and was in their custody.

She was checked at a local hospital, and we're told she spoke with local, state and federal investigators about what's happened to her since she left her home.

Melissa was last seen at her New Holstein-area home on the morning of July 7. She was in the passenger seat of a car that drove away from the home.

The Sheriff's Office says the girl may have gone willingly, but the family didn't recognize the two men she was possibly with.

"The concern with her being 14 years old, her parents don’t know who she is with or where she is right now, and obviously her age, and the fact that we just don’t know or have had any contact with her is a cause for concern," Lt. Eric Voland told us at the time.

The sheriff's office said Thursday they're still investigating Melissa's disappearance based on what she told investigators, and they're not ready to release more information at this time.