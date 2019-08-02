Teen punched, robbed in online sale gone wrong

A teen was punched and robbed of his cell phone after a transaction got violent on Madison’s south side Friday morning.

Madison police say the teen set up the sale of his cell phone on the ‘letgo’ app. The teen and the buyer agreed to do the sale outside the Little Big Load Laundromat on Todd Drive.

But when the two parties arrived, the ‘buyer’ instead snatched the teen’s phone and took off. The teen chased him and punched him.

But the teen didn’t know the suspect had a friend, who emerged and punched the teen. The duo then took off in a car.