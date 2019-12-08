Teen reported missing from home in Town of Bristol

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the location of Lindsey M. Olson, 16, from the Town of Bristol.

Olson was reported missing from her home in the Town of Bristol on Friday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. She was picked up by an unknown person driving a black Pontiac vehicle.

Olson is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing green Converse sneakers and an “All Seasons Landscaping” sweatshirt, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

If you have seen Lindsey or know where she is, please call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.