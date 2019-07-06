Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madison

Madison Police say a man was taken to the hospital after getting shot early Saturday morning.

Officers say it happened just after midnight in the area of Packers Ave. and Warbler Lane.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, but say this shooting seems to be an isolated incident. They say there's no additional threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crimestoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at http://p3tips.com.