Teens, 12-year-old detained after hit and run crash

Three juveniles were detained after a vehicle was stolen on the west side of Madison Friday afternoon.

A vehicle was reported to being driven erratically, squealing the tires and having crashed into something on the 2600 block of Ravenswood Road at 3 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Officers saw someone matching the description of one of the suspects running in the area of the 6600 block of Tottenham Road and a K9 track led to a residence.

The three involved juveniles were found and detained, one of whom was 12-years-old. The 12-year-old boy was released without charges, according to the blog post.

The other two suspects — 14 and 15-year-old boys — were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center. Police are still investigating.

