Teens arrested after car stolen in Madison

Two teenage girls were arrested after a woman reported her vehicle was stolen on the north side of Madison on Saturday evening.

A 77-year-old woman called police to report her vehicle had been stolen from Wiggies Bar on 1901 Aberg Ave. at 6:38 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

OnStar tracked the vehicle to the intersection of S. Baldwin Street and E. Washington Avenue. The vehicle security and safety provider placed an ignition lock on the vehicle to prevent it from moving, and officers were sent to the area.

Three teens were seen fleeing from the scene, and a foot pursuit began. Two 16-year-old girls were apprehended, but the third suspect, a 17 year-old boy, escaped.

A K9 track was initiated. Both teenage girls were arrested and taken to the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of resisting an officer and operating a vehicle without consent, according to the blog post.

Probable cause was established for the arrest of the teenage boy on charges of resisting/obstructing an officer and operating a vehicle without consent - intentionally take and drive. Police are still investigating.

The names of those apprehended was not included in the blog post.