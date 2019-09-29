Teens arrested after strong-armed robbery on Langdon Street

Madison Police have arrested two male juveniles after a strong-armed robbery.

According to an incident report, police say it happened in the 200 block of Langdon Street around 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say a 23-year-old male was confronted by a group of eight males and then chased down by the two suspects from the group.

MPD says the victim was taken to the ground and struck multiple times. His phone, wallet, and belt were taken from him and the teens ran away.

Officers in the area were able to chase the teen suspects on foot and detain them.

A 16 year old male was taken into custody for resisting arrest and a 15 year old was taken into custody for resisting arrest causing injury.

Madison police say an officer sustained a leg injury during this incident. He was treated at an area hospital and later released.

Investigation is still continuing and if anyone has information regarding this group of suspects please contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

