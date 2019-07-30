Teens break into Madison home, steal fob to SUV

Two teens broke into a Madison home and stole the fob to the owner’s SUV Monday afternoon.

Madison police say the owner was puzzled coming out of the bathroom and finding his front door ajar. There he found two teens, a boy and a girl, knocking and claiming they were looking for a dog.

After they left, police say, the man discovered that the fob to his SUV was gone. He later changed the locks to his home.

The owner now surmises that the teens broke into the house and returned for more items, thinking no one was home.

The owner says nothing is missing from his home besides the fob, and expressed concern on an uptick of burglaries in Madison.

