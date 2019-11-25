Teens cited for racing after crash sends 4 to the hospital

Madison police said two teens were cited for racing and other offenses following a Friday evening crash that sent four people to a hospital.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Madison's east side -- at North Thompson Drive and Wynbrook Circle.

Police said an 18-year-old driver got upset after another driver cut him off and sped past him. He decided to accelerate to try to catch the other car. In doing so, he lost control and struck the other car, causing it to run into a tree.

There were four people in the car that hit the tree, including a 16-year-old driver from Cottage Grove. Those four people were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.