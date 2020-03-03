Teens remain at large after hit-and-run crash with stolen car

Two teens remain at large after several teenagers bailed out of a stolen car following a hit-and-run crash on Monday afternoon in Madison.

The crash culminated a day when the group was seen numerous times driving recklessly — at high speeds — by numerous motorists, many of whom called in the danger the suspects were causing, according to the Madison Police Department.

Earlier in the afternoon, the car, stolen out of Fitchburg, had been reported to be doing 100 mph on the W. Beltline Highway, forcing at least one motorist off of the road.

The stolen car was later seen on video surveillance at an East Washington Avenue gas station. Two teens getting in and out of it were quickly identified by a MPD Gang Unit officer. One teen was identified as a 15-year-old, the other a 14-year-old. Both teens, even at a young age, have a significant history of crimes to include burglaries and stealing cars, according to the police department.

Their joy ride came to an end on 1 John Nolen Dr., when the speeding stolen car collided with the rear bumper of another vehicle, pushing a victim's car into a wall at 4:34 p.m. The victim was, fortunately, not injured, according to the police department.

Identifying and arresting those committing these offenses has been a priority of the MPD, according to the police department. At this time, the suspects remain at large.