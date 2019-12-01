Teens suffer serious injuries after head-on stolen car crash

Several teenagers are injured after a car crash on Saturday night.

Fitchburg police say they responded to a crash around 9:01 p.m. in the 2200 block of Rosenberry Road. Officers found a car that had slammed head-on into a tree.

Police say the 16-year-old driver was unconscious and had serious injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The Fitchburg Fire Department had to extricate him from the car.

Upon investigation, police say the car was reported stolen from the City of Madison.

Later, police found a 14-year-old passenger at his home nearby with serious facial injuries sustained from the crash.

About thirty minutes later, two blocks away from the scene another passenger, a 21-year-old, was found laying in a parking lot with possible broken legs.

All of these occupants were eventually transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation. It is possible there was a fourth passenger in the vehicle as well.

Fitchrona EMS and the Fitchburg Fire and Madison Fire Departments also assisted with the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the crash investigation, which is on-going.

