Temperatures in the mid 50s and lots of sunshine expected Thursday

Your NBC 15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud

Weather Impact Scale: Green (No Impactful Weather Expected)

Today expect slightly cooler air as you head off to work this morning along with copious amounts of sunshine. Dry weather will follow us into the evening. In fact, we’re looking at sunshine and temperatures in the middle 50’s tonight for the Luke Bryan concert.

Our next weather maker will arrive to southern Wisconsin on Friday. An upper-level low centered across Canada, along with an associated disturbance moving north from the great plains, will work in conjunction with one another to bring heavy rainfall, and potentially more flooding to our state late week. At this point it looks like it’ll be primarily an afternoon/evening rain event with rain totals possibly close to or over 1.00” across far southeastern Wisconsin with slightly lower totals the further north and west you head.

As for the weekend, Saturday is the pick of the weekend before a warm front brings an increase in precipitation for Sunday and Monday.

