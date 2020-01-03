Temporary lane closure on Century Ave. in Middleton

A temporary lane closure in Middleton could cause delays starting Friday, Jan. 3.

Middleton police said crews will repair a manhole on westbound Century Ave. (County M) at the approach to Allen Boulevard. They will close one lane for the work and will keep it closed overnight Friday while the concrete is curing.

The lane will remain closed until crews place a temporary pavement patch, which is scheduled for Saturday.

Officials said drivers will still be able to use the road, but the lane closure may result in longer delays.

The temporary pavement patch will be replaced by a permanent one in the spring.