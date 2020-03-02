Tenacious D swings into Madison this Fall to promote voting

With the next President of the United States being voted into office in November, one band is promoting voter registration by performing in swing states.

Tenacious D announced they plan to be in Madison as the Sylvee on Sept. 26. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ band partnered with 46 for 46 to promote voter registration and voting on Election Day.

“In 2016, six states were decided by 2 percentage points or less, and ten states were decided by 4 percentage points or less,” says Tenacious D. “Swing states played a pivotal role in the outcome of that election, and they will again in 2020.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Tenacious D website, by clicking here.