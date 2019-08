Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for an 11-month-old they believe may be in danger.

TBI issued a statewide alert for Legend Soales. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 21 pounds.

They believe the baby is with Shawn Soales.

The two were last seen in DeKalb County, Tennessee. Authorities are unsure which direction they were heading.

If you know where they may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.