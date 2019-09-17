Tennessee Green Beret killed in Afghanistan combat operation

The Department of Defense has identified the soldier killed in action Monday in Afghanistan.

Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin, 40, of Greenbrier, Tennessee was killed by small arms fire. His unit was engaged in combat operations in Wardak Province.

The DOD says Griffin was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

"The loss of Sgt. 1st Class Griffin is felt across the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Family and the entire Special Forces community," said Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne). "He was a warrior - an accomplished, respected and loved Special Forces Soldier that will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his Family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers."

Griffin was born in Panama and enlisted into the Army in 2004. He was on his fourth combat deployment. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart, and he received numerous awards and decorations during his military career.

Griffin's death remains under investigation.