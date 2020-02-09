Tension over push for mixed-use buildings

The City of Madison has long been pushing for major housing developments to have commercial and retail space on the first floor, but some developers are unhappy.

Developer Terrence Wall, president and CEO of T. Wall Enterprises said commercial space does not belong in every building.

"In an isolated building where you have an apartment building by itself and you're on just a normal street and it’s not in a cluster like in a downtown zone, retail zone...then it gets to be very challenging," Wall explained.

Wall is building the Peloton Residences on S. Park St. He said he had to get creative to fill the required first floor retail space.

"We have one storefront in front that could be a coffee shop or something else. We have our leasing office so it looks like a retail or commercial component. We have a fitness center," Wall said.

The city wants commercial space so neighborhoods have more foot traffic.

"In order to really have neighborhoods be walkable and to provide options for people to get around without their cars, one of the really important ingredients is places to walk to," said Heather Stouder, director of Madison's Planning Division.

Stouder said the Planning Division expects the city to keep growing, and she and her staff have to keep up.

"We want to be able to reserve some space for walkable commercial or service uses," Stouder explained, adding that she has to plan several decades ahead.

While the Planning Division does not always require developers to include first floor retail space, adding that commercial space means developers can actually build more housing.

"If you're doing a purely residential building, you might have a capped density at a certain level," Stouder explained. "If you add commercial to that building, your density cap goes away."

However, Wall said adding that commercial space increases construction costs, which impacts everyone in the building.

"You can’t put all that cost on a single retail component, so you’re spreading the cost over the whole building and so that’s not really fair to the apartment tenants," Wall said.

Another developer, JT Klein, plans to develop Westgate Mall into a mixed-use space. However, owner Jacob Klein said he usually avoids those projects.

"The push to include commercial/retail on the first floor may not always take into account the actual current market conditions for the space or location, which is arguably why Madison has so many empty store fronts," Klein said in an email.

Stouder said she acknowledges the empty commercial space and said the Planning Division is working to find solutions, like helping developers find short-term tenants to get things off the ground.

"Getting something started in a space might be more important than achieving the desired rents right up front," she said.

Stouder added that the city is continuing to reevaluate where the best areas for commercial space are.

"We discuss with development teams quite often, what is that tipping point where commercial will start to work?" Stouder explained, adding, "What are the areas where maybe it's not as critical to have commercial, maybe purely residential buildings would be perfect."

Stouder said the Planning Division understands developers' concerns, and she hopes they can work together to find a compromise that is best for everyone.