Tests reported, positive results lowest since beginning of the month

The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped below 200 for the first time since the beginning of the month, the latest Department of Health Services daily update shows.

However, that drop was matched by an even greater decrease in total tests reported, sending the percentage of tests that came back positive to a relatively high 2.9 percent. The DHS tracker showed 174 new cases out of 6,081 tests, which are both the lowest since June 1, when there were 140 positive results out of 3,632 tests overall.

The percent-positive ties the highest percentage over the past 10 days.

Only two more deaths were reported as the statewide total slowly approaches 700, the DHS figures indicate. One of those latest deaths was recorded in Adams Co., which is only the second one in the county.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 8 / 2

Brown: 2,469/ 38

Columbia: 56 / 1

Crawford: 27 / 0

Dane: 968 / 30

Dodge: 424 / 4

Grant: 107 / 12

Green: 75 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 17 / 0

Jefferson: 160 / 4

Juneau: 25 / 1

Lafayette: 43 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 9,555 / 350

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 754/ 21

Sauk: 85 / 3

Waukesha: 915 / 35