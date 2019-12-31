Texans activating J.J. Watt before Wild Card Matchup against Bills

Houston Texans superstar defensive end, J.J. Watt is activated for the NFL playoffs, the one-time Wisconsin Badger standout posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

The former Badger was supposed to miss the entire season after tearing his pectoral muscle earlier this year, but he's made tremendous progress in his recovery and is coming back sooner than expected - hoping to give the Texans some extra juice for a playoff push.

The 4-seed Texans are taking on the 5-seed Buffalo Bills this Saturday. That game will be in Houston.