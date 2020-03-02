Texas K-9 makes million dollar meth bust

A K-9 in Texas sniffed out more than a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop late last month.

The Lewisville Police Department showed off the 595 pound haul on its Facebook page, calling it one of the biggest drug busts in department history and the biggest ever for the K-9, named Stryker.

The post explained Stryker and his partner, Ofc. Pat Robey, were called on Feb. 23 to help investigate an anonymous tip about a suspicious tractor trailer. Sniffing the air around the semi, Stryker picked up the scent of narcotics, police said.

The tractor-trailer was moved from near a highway, outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, to the police station where investigators reportedly discovered the meth in a hidden compartment.

They estimated the street value to be in the neighborhood of $1.2 million.

