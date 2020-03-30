Texas Roadhouse selling ready-to-grill steaks

Due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse locations across Wisconsin are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including ribeye, strips, sirloin, and filet. To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” the company's Vice President of Communications Travis Doster said in a press release Monday.

Currently, Texas Roadhouse is open daily to curbside to-go service. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.