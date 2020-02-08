Texas girl sings 'Frozen' song while wearing Elsa costume in snow

A Texas girl got the chance to give the performance of a lifetime when snows came to West Texas on Feb. 5.

Kristi Michele said her daughter, Madelyn, is a huge fan of the film "Frozen," which features Elsa, a queen who can control snow.

In a Facebook video, Kristi captured her daughter in her Elsa costume, outside in the snow, belting out "Let It Go," one of the more famous songs from the movie.

"Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene," Kristi said on Facebook.

Kristi said her daughter was only outside in the costume for about two minutes and was quickly brought inside to get warmed up. "She was so excited watching the snow fall and refused to put her jacket on to do her song," Kristi said. "We immediately went inside after so no worries."

The video has over 800,000 shares and nearly 200,000 comments.