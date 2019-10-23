Texas’ longest-married couple celebrates 82nd anniversary

The longest-married couple in Texas was recognized by Governor Greg Abbott last week after they celebrated their 82nd wedding anniversary.

This was not the first time the Paris couple had been recognized.

They were first awarded the title of 'Longest Married Couple in Texas' back in 2018.

The couple celebrated its 82nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 17. The duo is also the third longest-married couple in the United States.

Born in Ada, the now 100-year-old Johnnie Leroy Chaffin worked the majority of his life as a cement mason, as well as singing and playing guitar with his family band.

Fannie Chaffin, of Ashdown, Ark., is now 97, and worked lots of odd jobs, like waitressing at El Fenix, selling Avon Cosmetics and working as a nurse’s aid.

“Well, there weren’t many men around to marry,” said Mrs. Chaffin.