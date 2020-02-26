Texas mother goes viral after disciplining child with push-ups

A mother who ordered her child to do push-ups in the restroom of a Killeen Hobby Lobby store is going viral on social media.

It all started when Nicole Quinn's ten year old son was acting up and talking back to her.

"To me, the most disrespectful thing is a boy who disrespects his mother," Quinn said. "I gave him so many chances."

After so many warnings, she took her son and his brother into the restroom, and ordered him to do ten push ups.

Molly Wooden, a bystander in the restroom, took photos and posted them on Facebook, commending the woman's parenting.

"As your son gave you the back talk of the century, you stayed calm and collected while adding 10 more push-ups to his already growing number," Wooden wrote on Facebook.

"We need more parents like you, who aren’t afraid to parent their own children because of what someone else might think."

Since posted, the picture has been shared more than 28,000 times with more than 8,000 comments.

Wooden said she did not approach the mother at the time, but has since learned who she is via the "power of social media."

With her husband deployed with third brigade combat team, first cavalry division in Korea, Quinn says that it's difficult being a full-time parent and says the positive comments have been heartfelt.

"We're all trying to do the same thing: raise good people," she said.

"If you're a good person and you're doing right, it doesn't matter if someone see's you or not. It just matters that you're doing the right thing."