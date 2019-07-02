Texas teen mows American flag in yard in honor of fallen soldier friend

A Texas teenager paid tribute to a friend who was killed on duty for the Army with a patriotic landscaping effort.

Cameron James, 17, mowed a large American flag pattern into the front lawn of his family's home in Haslet, KXAS-TV reported. James said his friend was killed last week in Arizona, inspiring his tribute.

"Our mower has different settings, so I just changed the settings so the grass would be different lengths for the stripes," said James, who used a weed eater to carve 50 "stars" in the top left of his flag design.

He said it took him about four hours, but "it was worth it."