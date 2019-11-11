Thank you for your service: Wisconsin community honors local veterans this Veterans Day

Cities, departments and local groups across the NBC15 viewing area are celebrating and honoring local veterans this Veterans Day.

The Madison Police Department posted to Facebook to say thank you to those who serve. “In honor of Veterans Day, we would like to say THANK YOU to all the men and women who have served, and continue to serve, this great country!” The department added that over 17 MPD officers currently serve in the military, and employ 47 who previously served.

In Beloit, the city posted to Facebook saying: “Wishing all City of Beloit veterans a happy Veterans Day. Thank you all of your service!” posted the City of Beloit.” Photos of area veterans accompanied the post.

The Marine Corps Madison page meanwhile congratulated three local men who recently became marines. “Keep up the hard work and Semper Fi, Devil Dogs!” according to the Faceook page.

If you have pictures of veterans among youyr family, friends and community, feel free to share them with NBC15 here. You can also share your thoughts on the NBC15 Facebook page.